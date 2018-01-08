Ayala-Yuchengco education potential merger to benefit UNC--Fred Ayala

"Under the Non-Binding term sheet, the parties agreed to an exclusivity period to complete due diligence, and to finalize the terms and conditions of the proposed merger within the first quarter of 2018.
All terms and conditions of the proposed merger, including the involvement of House of Investments and Ayala Corporation in the management of the surviving entity, iPeople, shall be presented for approval by the parties’ respective boards of directors and merging parties’ stockholders, and the transaction will be subject to the requisite regulatory approvals as well," he wrote.
He explained that the potential merger would bring together the educational institutions of House of Investments and Ayala Corporation (iPeople and AEI respectively).
The potential merger would include iPeople and its significant subsidiary, Malayan Education System, Inc. (Operating under the name of Mapua University), a leading private engineering and technical university in the country, a world ranked QS-3 star university and the school with the most CHED Centers of Excellence in Engineering, and its subsidiaries, Malayan Colleges Laguna, the best board exam performing private school in Calabarzon, and Malayan Colleges Mindanao, and AEI and its subsidiaries, the University of Nueva Caceres, one of the oldest and largest universities in Bicol, and APEC Schools, the largest stand-alone chain of private high schools in the country.
Together, the combined population would be over 40,000 students.
“We are looking forward to this potential merger. Mapua’s reputation as a leading private engineering and technical university in the country, together with AEI’s ability to provide quality education leading to enhanced employability, at an affordable price, would enable the Yuchengco Group of Companies and Ayala Corporation to jointly contribute to the improvement of the quality of education in the Philippines, for the benefit of all sectors of society,” Mrs. Helen Y. Dee, Chairperson of House of Investments, Inc. said.
”We are very pleased about this opportunity to partner with the Yuchengco Group of Companies to help build our nation through education. Our belief is that the potential combination of iPeople and AEI would create significant synergies that would enable us to better equip students for compelling futures,” Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman and CEO of Ayala Corporation said.
UNC President Fred Ayala noted: "We are very positive about this development, because we believe the potential merger would help us to serve the UNC community better, and advance our mission of transforming lives through education. We remain committed to delivering high quality, affordable education, and implementing the plans and programs we have shared with you. If you have any queries, please send them to info@aceducation.ph."