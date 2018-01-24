ARTS AND CULTURE | Kabulig Writers Prize deadline nears

The KABULIG-Bikol Inc. is now accepting entries for the inaugural Girok Poetry Writing Contest 2018. KABULIG Bikol, Inc. is a non-profit organization, non-government organization composed of writers in Naga and Camarines Sur dedicated to supporting and promoting Bikol arts and culture. Kabulig, meaning one who shares or helps in an endeavor, took off in 1999 as a loose and informal association, and was re-organized in May 2012. It has been the most sustained Bikol literary organization in the last decade and has produced and supported many of the present crop of writers actively writing in the Bikol languages.
GUIDELINES:
1. The Contest is open to all Bikolnon writers, within and outside the region, except for the members of Kabulig-Bikol Inc.;
2. Entrants must submit an accomplished application form, available at the KABULIG Bikol FB page together with the official contest entry(1 poem per entry);
3. All entries must be submitted via email at girok_erotika@yahoo.com on or before February 8, 2018;
4. Entries must be original, in a Bikol language (Bikol-Rinconada, Albay, Partido, Sentral, Catandungan, Minasbate etc.), unpublished and must adhere to the Girok-Erotika theme;
5. Entrants are free to use different poetry forms such as prose poem (proem) etc., except metrical romance, metrical tale, and epic poem;
6. Entries must be typed and formatted on 8 ½ x 11” or letter-sized paper. Poems may be single or double spaced
7. Entrant’s name, address, email address and phone number should not appear on the entry file;
8. Entries will be evaluated and judged by selected members of the Kabulig-Bikol Inc.;
9. Awarding of winners will be held during the Girok 4 Poetry reading on February 25, 2018 at Naga City.
10. Winners will receive:
1st Prize Winner 3,000 thousand pesos + Certificate +Medal and Books
2nd Prize Winner 2,000 thousand pesos + Certificate +Medal and Books
3rd Prize Winner 1,000 thousand pesos + Certificate + Medal and Books
Five Consolation prizes 500 hundred pesos + Certificate
For queries please email us at kabuligbikolinc@gmail.com or contact Elbert O. Baeta/ 09096571786, Jerome M. Hipolito/09985664733