Albay extends danger zone to 9KM due to Mayon Volcano eruption

LEGAZPI CITY -- Thousands of residents within the 9th extended danger zone (EDZ) in the vicinity of Mayon volcano were ordered to evacuate Tuesday in preparation for the imminent raising of the volcano's alert level to 5 or hazardous explosive eruption.
Cedric Daep, Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO) chief, said the evacuation order was a preemptive disaster measure to keep residents living along the 9 EDZ safe once a full-blown explosive eruption takes place anytime soon.
Affected by the preemptive evacuation are villages in 9 EDZ covering the towns of Sto Domingo, Daraga, Camalig, Guinobatan, including the cities of Legazpi and Ligao.
These areas are in the southwest flank of the volcano where lava, pyroclastic flows and heavy ashfall events are occurring, Daep said.
In a phone interview, Daep said that the preemptive measure was done after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the volcano's alert level to level 4, while anticipating for the hoisting of alert level 5.
Phivolcs on Monday raised the volcano's alert level to 4 after Mayon billowed two successive 10-km cauliflower-type ash column, sending heavy ash falls in the towns of Camalig, Guinobatan, and Ligao City.
The volcano's intense restiveness was followed by pyroclastic blasts, lava fountaining and flows Monday night.
When asked about the possible running out funds for disaster operations, Daep said that they have already submitted a proposal asking for the immediate release of PHP100 million augmentation funds to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).
The augmentation funds would finance relief, medical and sanitation operation including infrastructure facilities in various evacuation centers. (PNA)