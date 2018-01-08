8 Catanduanes towns under state of calamity

Thursday, January 4, 2018

VIRAC, Catanduanes--After a brief debate, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has passed a resolution declaring eight towns under a state of calamity following the heavy rains brought about by the tail end of the cold front.

The towns include Bato, Baras, Caramoran, Gigmoto, San Miguel, Viga, Panganiban, and Bagamanoc.

The same weather disturbance has caused severe damage on infrastructure and agricultural crops while people residing in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places.

Said declaration would in effect authorize the local government units to spend portion of their 5% calamity fund for relief and rehabilitation.

Among those who voted in favor of the resolution were Velchez, Villaluna, Francisco, Angeles, and Zuniega while those who voted against were Popa, Balmadrid, Templonuevo, Jr. and Turado.
