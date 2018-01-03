3 FICELCO officials suspended for 60 days

MANILA (Bicol Standard)--The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has upheld its ruling that suspends First Catanduanes Electric Cooperative, Inc. (FICELCO) officials Francis Gianan, Grace Molina, and Eleanor Valles for sixty days.
In a one-page resolution, the NEA said the three officials failed to properly examine and verify the educational qualification of Gabriel Cantalejo, who ran in the cooperative's polls to represent San Andres, Catanduanes.
Cantalejo's submitted documents indicated that he graduated with a four-year course, but upon investigation only finished a three-year one.
A four-year course is required for said election.
The NEA said the aforementioned officials were "guilty of conduct prejudicial to the interest of the cooperative and its members."