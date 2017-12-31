UP Harong to hold 22nd Academic Festival in Naga City

NAGA CITY 12/31/17 (Bicol Standard) -- The University of the Philippines Harong (UP Harong) will hold the 22nd Academic Festival this coming January 3-6, 2018 at Ateneo de Naga - Junior High School and Robinsons Place Naga.
The 22nd UP Harong Academic Festival is a regional competition predicated on developing academic excellence and social awareness of the youth. On its 22nd year, the AcadFest aims to reinforce the Philippine Contemporary Arts especially to the youth with the theme, Redirecting the Light: Focusing the Youth’s Mindset Towards the Empowerment of the Philippine Contemporary Arts.
The 22nd UP Harong Academic Festival is in partnership with City Government of Naga, Iriga City Official, Ateneo de Naga University Junior High School, Robinsons Place Naga, and Asiawise Study Center, Inc. in Cooperation with
Registration will be on January 3, 7:30 AM onwards at the Ateneo de Naga - Junior High School.