TD "Urduja" maintains strength as it moves towards Bicol region

MANILA— Tropical depression "Urduja" has maintained its strength and heads towards the Bicol Region, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.
The state weather agency said as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, "Urduja" was last observed at 455 kilometers east of Surigao City with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 65 kph.
It is forecast to move north northwest at 7 kph and expected to intensify into a tropical storm by Thursday.
Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, and Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas will have cloudy skies, scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms due to “Urduja.”
Metro Manila, the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Ilocos, and the rest of Central Luzon will also have scattered rains due to the northeast monsoon.
PAGASA warned fisherfolk and those with small seacraft not to venture over the eastern seaboard of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and the Caraga region as coastal waters will be moderate to rough. (PNA)