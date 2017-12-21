Simplicity, solitude, silence by Fr. Joey Gonzaga

by Fr. Joey Gonzaga
Advent invites us to get rid of things, memories, heartaches, pains, ill feelings, sins that block our way to Christ and to set things as they really are. We tend to be allured and tempted by the material, superficial and artificial. Advent urges to love the spiritual, real and substantial.
We are under constant pressure to perform, to produce and do many things. Advent exhorts us to discover that who we are is more important than what we have or do, produce and perform for people. Saint John Paul II reminds us that "being is more important than having."
Solitude
Advent tell us that we should not be afraid to stand alone in solitude to discover who we are and who is God for us. Only in solitude, we truly experience God's abiding presence.
Silence
We ae surounded and bombarded by so much noise and flashing lights. Advents provides us a setting of stillness, serenity and inner peace that we find in prayer and recollection particularly when we approach the Lord in the Sacrament of Penance.
Should we ignore the voice of John the Baptist telling us: "Prepare the way of the Lord?"