Second ACSSSAlympics held in Legazpi City

The participants in the said workshop activity are the members of the Association of Camarines Sur Secondary School Administrators (ACSSSA).
During the 3-day gathering, there will be lectures that will focus on important topics, like ACSSSAgip Puso, Christian Innovative Leadership; Financial Management ("Let Your Money Work For You") and Stress Management.
At least 200 participants, mostly School Heads, Public Schools District Supervisors, members of the Medical Team and Division Office personnel were in attendance in the said occasion.
Apart from the lectures and workshops the said off-campus gathering also aims at giving the school heads and their staff members a little break due to the never-ending activities inside and outside the school campus.
This activity was spearheaded by Crespin S. Adayo Jr., ACSSSA President assisted by the officers of the organization.