Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Home » , , » Second ACSSSAlympics held in Legazpi City

Second ACSSSAlympics held in Legazpi City



LEGAZPI CITY – A three-day live-in workshop in which will tackle Gender Advocacy and Development (GAD) and Fiscal Management opened earlier today at Hotel St. Ellis in Legazpi City and Misibis Bay Resort until December 14.

The participants in the said workshop activity are the members of the Association of Camarines Sur Secondary School Administrators (ACSSSA).

During the 3-day gathering, there will be lectures that will focus on important topics, like ACSSSAgip Puso, Christian Innovative Leadership; Financial Management ("Let Your Money Work For You") and Stress Management.

At least 200 participants, mostly School Heads, Public Schools District Supervisors, members of the Medical Team and Division Office personnel were in attendance in the said occasion.

Apart from the lectures and workshops the said off-campus gathering also aims at giving the school heads and their staff members a little break due to the never-ending activities inside and outside the school campus.

This activity was spearheaded by Crespin S. Adayo Jr., ACSSSA President assisted by the officers of the organization.
Share:

Featured Post

Celebrating creation: Guibo Mi Yan pop-up art fair in Naga City

Guibo Mi Yan pop-up art fair in Naga City by Melissa Villa-Real Basmayor The declaration of the name of the pop-up art fair Guibo Mi...

 