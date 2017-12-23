Saturday, December 23, 2017

Home » , , » RTC Pili issues TRO vs. CSur STL operator

RTC Pili issues TRO vs. CSur STL operator



NAGA CITY 12/23/17 (Bicol Standard) – Judge Vivencio Gregorio G. Atutubo III, Presiding Judge of Branch 32, Pili, Camarines Sur, has issued a 20-day Temporary Restraining Order against the Small Town Lottery operator in Camarines Sur, Evenchance Gaming Corporation (Evenchance), on Dec. 15, 2017.

Affected in this order are the towns of Pasacao, Minalabac, Milaor, San Fernando, Bato, Del Gallego, Buhi, Siruma, and Lagonoy in Camarines Sur where the local chiefs executive are the plaintiffs in the case filed against Evenchance.

In said order, the RTC set the reception of evidence for and against plaintiffs for a writ of preliminary injunction on Jan. 4, 2018 at 2 p.m.

The parties were directed to serve and file copies of the judicial affidavits of their witnesses, if any, at least five days prior to said hearing.

The court has partially granted the Motion to Dismiss insofar as plaintiffs Fortunato C. Pena, Fabio Figuracion, Alexander James D. Jaucian, Amador L. Simando, Romulo O. Hernandez, Wilfredo Rex C. Oliva, Emmanuel H. Noble, Nelson B. Julia, Gilmar S. Pacamarra, Nellie P. Largo, Antonio B. Chavez, Weny A. Sabalbero, Oscar C. Borja, Leonardo A. Agor, and Rogelio Raymund D. Regondola.
Share:

Featured Post

Huna niya jackpot ta mestiza, idto palan sarong aswang | ISTORYANG BIKOLNON ni Bert De Los Martirez

1946 Pagkatapos sana kan giera mundial numero dos digdi sa Ciudad nin Naga, Si Facudo na taga Cadena de Amor, sarong parabuno sa merkado ...

 