RTC Pili issues TRO vs. CSur STL operator

Affected in this order are the towns of Pasacao, Minalabac, Milaor, San Fernando, Bato, Del Gallego, Buhi, Siruma, and Lagonoy in Camarines Sur where the local chiefs executive are the plaintiffs in the case filed against Evenchance.
In said order, the RTC set the reception of evidence for and against plaintiffs for a writ of preliminary injunction on Jan. 4, 2018 at 2 p.m.
The parties were directed to serve and file copies of the judicial affidavits of their witnesses, if any, at least five days prior to said hearing.
The court has partially granted the Motion to Dismiss insofar as plaintiffs Fortunato C. Pena, Fabio Figuracion, Alexander James D. Jaucian, Amador L. Simando, Romulo O. Hernandez, Wilfredo Rex C. Oliva, Emmanuel H. Noble, Nelson B. Julia, Gilmar S. Pacamarra, Nellie P. Largo, Antonio B. Chavez, Weny A. Sabalbero, Oscar C. Borja, Leonardo A. Agor, and Rogelio Raymund D. Regondola.