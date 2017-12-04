NAGA CITY 12/4/17 (Bicol Standard)--RJ's Buffet at Villa Caceres Hotel offers a "Fiesta All Day" experience starting December 7.
|RJ's Buffet at Villa Caceres Hotel opens Dec. 7
BICOL STANDARD photo
In a press conference earlier tonight, owner Robert Obiedo said the offering completes what he calls the family of the Obiedos--a group of dining experiences named after the members of the family. These include Bistro Roberto's night entertainment, Anne's healthy food selections, Rolando's East-West dishes, and the Villa Caceres' Victorian-inspired accommodations.
RJ's Buffet has a selection of Bicolano, Filipino, and international dishes to refuel any hungry soul.
The place is also perfect for gatherings of family and friends such as baptisms, birthdays, anniversaries, and reunions.
RJ's Buffet rates start at P499 for breakfast, P699 for Mondays to Thursdays lunch, P749 for Mondays to Thursdays dinner, P749 for Fridays to Sundays and holidays lunch, and P849 for Fridays to Sundays and holidays dinner.
Kids below 3 feet get to eat free of charge, while those below 4 feet are entitled to a 50% discount.
The leftover charge is P1,000.
Discounts and privileges may also be availed of by Villa Caceres cardholders, senior citizens, persons with disability, and in-house guests of Villa Caceres and Robertson Hotel.