PDEA Cam Sur welcomes PNP assistance in drug war

PDEA file photo
This is the statement of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Camarines Sur following President Duterte's memorandum that reassigned the PNP to join the drug war.
The PDEA here has been receiving various commendations after having been able to arrest bigtime drug suspects and confiscate big volumes of the prohibited substance.
Although they admitted that their campaign is effective, more help would be welcome in solving the drug crisis, the office said.
Agent Vidal DC Bacolod, head of PDEA Camarines Sur, has been notably visible in his coordinated effort with PDEA agents in coming up with a series of arrests.