PDEA arrests shabu dealer in Legazpi City

The PDEA operatives identified the apprehended suspect as Efren Manansala a.k.a. “Mangga”, a resident of Barangay San Roque here.
Manansala is a high value target, allegedly involved in the illegal drug distribution in the different towns in Albay, but his main operation is focused in this city.
Bicol PDEA regional director Christian Frivaldo said that the confiscated illegal drugs has a street value of at least P500,000.00.
It was also revealed by the PDEA agents that Manansala is one of local retailers who gets his supply from Ismael Onsad and Angelo Ariraya, who were also arrested last week while in possession of one (1) kilo of shabu, valued at P7.7 M, last Dec 2, at Barangay Oro Site, Legazpi City.