P7.7-M worth of shabu confiscated in Albay

The prohibited substance is valued at P7.7 million and was confiscated in a buy-bust operation here Saturday evening.’
PDEA agents, the reports say, arrested Ismael Onsad, alias “Opaw,” who was carrying at least one kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.9 million.
His companion, identified as Angelo Ariraya was also arrested in possession of 150 grams of drugs, with an estimated street value of P750,000.
The two suspects (Onsas and Ariraya) were arrested at Purok 2m Barangay Oro Site, here.
The PDEA operatives also said that the place where they were apprehended was being used as their hideout, and could be where they have been disposing the illegal drugs, Frivaldo said.
In the same report, it was revealed that the undercover agents of PDEA have been conducting surveillance operation since October this year.
The arrested suspects were also pinpointed by the witnesses as the major supplier of drugs in Albay.