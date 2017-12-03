Sunday, December 3, 2017

Home » , » P7.7-M worth of shabu confiscated in Albay

P7.7-M worth of shabu confiscated in Albay


LEGAZPI CITY 12/ 3/ 17 Bicol Standard) - Alleged big time suppliers of methamphetamine hydrochloride, more popularly known as shabu, were arrested by the agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agengy (PDEA), according to the report released by Christian Frivaldo, PDEA Bicol Chiet.

The prohibited substance is valued at P7.7 million and was confiscated in a buy-bust operation here Saturday evening.’

PDEA agents, the reports say, arrested Ismael Onsad, alias “Opaw,” who was carrying at least one kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.9 million.

His companion, identified as Angelo Ariraya was also arrested in possession of 150 grams of drugs, with an estimated street value of P750,000.

The two suspects (Onsas and Ariraya) were arrested at Purok 2m Barangay Oro Site, here.

The PDEA operatives also said that the place where they were apprehended was being used as their hideout, and could be where they have been disposing the illegal drugs, Frivaldo said.

In the same report, it was revealed that the undercover agents of PDEA have been conducting surveillance operation since October this year.

The arrested suspects were also pinpointed by the witnesses as the major supplier of drugs in Albay.

Share:

Featured Post

Celebrating creation: Guibo Mi Yan pop-up art fair in Naga City

Guibo Mi Yan pop-up art fair in Naga City by Melissa Villa-Real Basmayor The declaration of the name of the pop-up art fair Guibo Mi...

 