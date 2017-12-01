No classes on Dec. 4 in Albay--Gov. Bichara

Friday, December 1, 2017

LEGAZPI CITY 12/1/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Classes in all levels on December 4, 2017 are suspended in both private and public schools in Albay except those schools located in the island and remote/far flung barangays/areas that will be determined by the local school authorities.

This was announced by Governor and PDRRMC Chairman Al Francis C. Bichara this morning.

The suspension of classes is in view of the impending mass transport strike on December 4-5, 2017 by the transport sector and in order to maintain peace and order and public safety.

Bichara added that there is no suspension of Work in both government and non-government office.

He recommended early marketing and buying of food stuffs, medicines and other errands, and avoiding unnecessary movements until the public transport system in the province resumes.

Ambulance services of all LGUs/MHOs must be on stand by and ready to assist emergency cases within their respective areas, he said.
