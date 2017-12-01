No classes on Dec. 4 in Albay--Gov. Bichara

This was announced by Governor and PDRRMC Chairman Al Francis C. Bichara this morning.
The suspension of classes is in view of the impending mass transport strike on December 4-5, 2017 by the transport sector and in order to maintain peace and order and public safety.
Bichara added that there is no suspension of Work in both government and non-government office.
He recommended early marketing and buying of food stuffs, medicines and other errands, and avoiding unnecessary movements until the public transport system in the province resumes.
Ambulance services of all LGUs/MHOs must be on stand by and ready to assist emergency cases within their respective areas, he said.