Mayor Ochoa supports local vendors in Daet

The permits, however, were only for a short period, from December 16, 2017 to January 6, 2018.
This was the message relayed by Basilio M. Parale Jr., who is the Admin Officer-In-Charge, Market Supervisor III, in an interview by the BICOL STANDARD.
“Nagpapasalamat kami sa pamunuan ng Bayan ng Daet sa pagpaunlak sa amin na makapagtinda asin kumita ngayong panahon ng Pasko, katulad nang nakaraang taon”, according to Manolito Cacho, a member of the Sangguniang barangay of Bibirao, who is also engaged in selling fruits.
Moreover, it was also clarified in the same report that the road where they will be allowed to set up their temporary stall will not be closed to traffic to give way to the delivery trucks that will be unloading goods and other cargoes, especially during night time.
Meanwhile, it was clearly emphasized that it is prohibited to set up stalls in the main streets of Vinzons Ave., and J. Lukban St, the report added.
Town Mayor Benito Ochoa, said his administration will be working closely with the local businessmen, especially the sidewalk vendors to give everybody the opportunity to earn a living, as long as the law and order is properly observed. (Tolits)