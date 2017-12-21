Mayor B2K launches Pasalubong Center in Daet

Ochoa
Ochoa said the project will support local artisans after they have been trained in a series of seminars on product development.
The local chief executive is currently working with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Daet Food Producers Association, Municipal Rural Improvement Club and Camarines Norte Federation of Cooperatives (CANOFECO) to support the micro, small, and medium enterprises in the town.
The Pasalubong Center has everything from native delicacies, handmade crafts, home decor, accessories, and souvenir items produced in the town of Daet.
"The Pasalubong Center will answer the clamor for a place where not only tourists but also locals can find products made by the people of Daet," Ochoa told the media during the opening.
Along with the Pasalubong Center, the Canvia Massage Center of the Camarines Norte Visually Impaired Association was also opened.
"Now, the people of Daet have a new place where they can not only shop and relax, but also support the local entrepreneurs," Ochoa said.