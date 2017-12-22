LTFRB grants special permits to buses for Xmas season

A total of 472 applications for 1,087 buses were approved by the Board for the period covering December 21, 2017 to January 3, 2018.
Northern Luzon has received 278 applications for 631 units followed by South Luzon with 92 applications for 267 units, Bicol with 59 applications for 103 units, Visayas with 35 applications for 74 units and Mindanao with eight applications for 12 units.
LTFRB has earlier moved the validity of special permits issued to provincial buses from December 23, 2017 to January 3, 2018 to December 21, 2017 to January 3, 2018 in preparation for tropical storm “Vinta”.
Drivers are advised to take precautionary measures during their trips and those bus units with destinations directly affected by the typhoon and will pass through a RORO port are urged to cancel their trips and remain in their terminals until further notice. (PNA)