Lokal Holiday Bazaar offers fun-filled pre-holiday shopping in Albay

Lokal Holiday Bazaar offers eight days of fun-filled pre-holiday shopping, holiday food finds, crafting workshops, jam sessions, open mic performances, and musical performances by local artists Nina Alvarez, Earl Recamunda and First String Acoustic.
The event, backed by Ayala Malls Legazpi, allows local brands and entrepreneurs to flourish.
Participating local food brands and businesses include Granjeros Central, 528 Ilawod, Dob's Buko Batchoy, Beer Heart, 1123 Modern Boheme, Supah Kid, Sideprojects, BidiBidi Enterprises, Femene, and more.
Meanwhile, the sponsors include Bigg's Diner, Soleil, Pullout Productions, Muy Bien Creatives, Alan Segui Photography, Davies, Education Center for Australia, Artisans Specialty Coffee.
BICOL STANDARD is a proud media partner of Lokal Holiday Bazaar.