Landslide at Andaya Highway in CSur: around 100 vehicles stranded

The landslide, which brought about by the heavy downpour, rendered the highway impassable.
The Del Gallego Municipal Police Station has already coordinated with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office to secure heavy equipment for clearing.
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: One lane of the Andaya Highway has been cleared and is now passable.
UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Alberto Abulta, MDRRMO Chair of Del Gallego said all vehicles are advised to take alternate route via Daet, Camarines Norte from Naga City to Manila and vice versa to give way to the heavy equipment clearing the highway.