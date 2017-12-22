Jack of All Trades Naga art, music, poetry fair now open for submissions

Friday, December 22, 2017

NAGA CITY 12/21/17 (Bicol Standard)—Jack of All Trades Naga is inviting local artists, writers, and musicians to submit their works for consideration in preparation for an art, music, and poetry fair in 2018.

The initiative, which hopes to spur the growth of the local art, music, and poetry scene, is now accepting submissions through its e-mail (jackofalltradesnaga@gmail.com) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/jackofalltradesnaga).

Artists may submit at least 2 or more works of any medium (photography, digital painting, collage, watercolor, acrylic, among others.

Writers may submit at least 2 or more works. On the day of the event, they may choose to perform spoken word or sell zines.

Musicians may submit 2 or more works, whether original, cover, solo, duet, or band.

Submissions are only until January 1, 2018.










