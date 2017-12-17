Gov. Migz wants firecracker ban

“Let’s give it a try for this year. If it works, then let us continue in the coming years. If not, then let us have discussions and consider other options,” Villafuerte told the media.
For many years, the firecracker ban has curbed the number of injuries, deaths, and other accidents during the holiday season.
“We must support the President in this endeavor,” he added.
Executive Order No. 28, which was signed last year by President Duterte, provides for the regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.
DOH
Meantime, the Department of Health has announced that it is aiming to achieve zero firecracker-related injuries this holiday season.
“Oplan: Iwas Paputok. Fireworks Display ang Patok! Makiisa sa Community Fireworks sa Inyong Lugar” remains to be this year’s slogan in keeping with EO No. 28. The Executive Order stipulates that the use of firecrackers shall be confined to community fireworks display to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties. Conduct of community fireworks display will also be continuously promoted as a strategy to, at least maintain the low injury status in the country.
The cooperation among local government units was seen to have contributed to the lowering of firecracker-related injuries. Hence, one of the focus of the ongoing campaign is promotion of the use of alternative means of merrymaking and avoidance of the use of firecrackers especially by school children, which is also one of the provisions stated under the law.
The DOH recognizes that this campaign involves various agencies. Close collaboration and conduct of strategic advocacy activities with different stakeholders is necessary.
As a result, the health department is intensifying its campaign against the use of firecrackers despite the fact that it is one of the Filipino traditions in celebration of the yuletide season especially New Year, making it difficult to undo.
The DOH also developed a communication plan to be disseminated publicly with messages revolving around the avoidance of the use of firecrackers among children. This must be reinforced by the parents, for the welfare and safety of their children must emanate from them.