Gov Migz suspends Mayor Brioso

|Brioso
The suspension order stemmed from the administrative complaint for Grave Misconduct and Abuse of Authority filed against Mayor Brioso by Vice Mayor Romel Bulaong and seven (7) other municipal councilors, namely: Alexander D. Mendoza, Jerry R. Tendero, Gerymar M. Atienza, Darius S. Nopra, Jesus F. Camara, Wilma P. Carios and Jose J. San Buenaventure Jr.
The Special Committee on Administrative Cases has summarized the three (3) grounds for the disciplinary action against Mayor Brioso, to wit: (1) the respondent has violated and disregarded one of the powers of the Sangguniang Bayan mentioned in Section 447 (3) (V) of R.A. 7160, otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991; (2) Mayor Brioso issued Mayor’s Permits in favor of the three (3) cockpit operators in Libmanan without an approved franchise granted by the Municipal Council and (3) he had also violated Sec 5 (B) of P.D. 449, otherwise known as the Cockfighting Decree of 1974.
Verified answer
In his verified answer, respondent Brioso admitted having issued Mayor’s Permits in favor of Claro Cockpit Arena, Datoon Cockpit Arena and Gallera Bicolano. He, however, explained that he approved the same in strict adherence with the Cockfighting Ordinance of the town.
Brioso claims that P.D. 449 has been superseded by the Local Government Code of 1991, which argument was not in accord with the interpretation of the Special Committee on Administrative Cases.
He further stressed LGU Libmanan has approved Municipal Ordinance No. 97-03, which pertains to the laws and guidelines to be followed in granting permits to cockpit operators, which he is mandated to strictly enforce.
Meanwhile, the Special Committee on Administrative Cases of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan opined that they should not delve into the merits of the case and the defenses advanced by both parties.
They believe that an exhaustive discussion of the merits of the complaint will be tackled during the hearing of the merits of the case.
The only issue at hand, the Committee said, is as to whether a preventive suspension is proper or not.
Recommendation
In the light of the discussion made, the Special Committee on Administrative Cases recommended to Gov. Miguel Luis Villafuerte that Mayor Bernard P. Brioso be placed under preventive suspension for a period of sixty (60) days pursuant to Section 63 paragraph (a) (2) and (b) of R.A. No. 7160, otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991.
Gov. Villafuerte signed the preventive suspension order on November 12, 2017.
The same order was received by Brioso and was implemented on the same day.