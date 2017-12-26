Gov Migz suspends Bongalonta anew

The suspension order that was issued by the graft court was related to the dismissal from service issued by Mayor Bongalonta against Municipal Accountant Eileen D. Ceron, pursuant to Criminal Case No. SB-11-CRM-0203, entitled People v. Tomas P. Bongalonta, Jr. based on the Minutes of the Proceedings held on September 5, 2017.
Meanwhile, the new six (6) months suspension order signed by Gov Villafuerte, was based on the November 3, 2017 Committee Report of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur in the form of Decision of the Special Committee on Administrative case No. 00-2017 (Yolanda M. Berina vs. Hon. Tomas P. Bongalonta Jr. for Gross Negligence, Dishonesty, Grave Misconduct and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of Service.
Under the said decision, Bongalonta was found Guilty of Gross Negligence, Dishonesty, Grave Misconduct and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of Service, hence, a six (6) months suspension from service was imposed against him.
Pursuant to the said findings by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Bongalonta was directed to cease and desist from further exercising the powers and performing the duties, functions, and responsibilities as mayor of Pili, Camarines Sur for a period of six (6) months effective upon notice.
The said notice was served upon Bongalonta last November 20.