DOTr resumes Bicol International Airport construction

MANILA--DOTr has resumed the construction of landside facilities in the Bicol International Airport after 11 years of delay.
In a report released to the media today, the DOTR said the facilities will consist of 17 buildings: administration, cargo terminal, air traffic control, crash fire rescue, air traffic control, power house, maintenance, material recovery facilities, pump room and water reservoir, chilled water pumphouse, chlorination house 1 and 2, guard houses and the quarters of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and is expected to be completed by 2019.
The project seeks to develop a new airport with international standards and would replace the existing Legazpi City Airport to accommodate bigger aircraft and serve a larger volume of passengers.
The Bicol International Airport is part of the various transportation projects across the country to ease the traffic congestion in Metro Manila and promote ease of travel among commuters.(With report from Aerol John Pateña, PNA)