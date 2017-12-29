DOST-PAGASA releases Heavy Rainfall Warning

DOST-PAGASA has released the following Heavy Rainfall Warning for Tail End of a Cold Front
earlier today, 29 December 2017:
#Red Warning Level: #Albay
Community Response
* SERIOUS FLOODING & LANDSLIDES is expected to occur.
Orange Warning: #Sorsogon #Catanduanes
Community Preparedness
*FLOODING is threatening in low lying areas and LANDSLIDES in mountainous areas.
Yellow Warning Level: #CamarinesSur
Community Awareness
*FLOODING is possible in low lying areas and LANDSLIDES in mountainous areas.
Meanwhile, light to moderate to at times heavy #rains over #CamarinesNorte and #Masbate including Ticao & Burias.
•This information was based on all available meteorological data.
•The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, MONITOR the weather condition and watch for the next update to be issued at 10:00 AM.
•For more information and queries, please call telephone numbers (052) 481-4454 and (052) 481-4455 or log on to www.pagasa.dost.gov.ph