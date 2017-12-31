Construction worker drowns in Sorsogon City

In a report to the Bicol Standard from PSupt. Edison A. Dumangas, Chief of Police of Sorsogon City, he said the victim Aljon Galvez Belaro was found in the mangrove area.
Prior to the incident, the victim attended a batch reunion and engaged in a drinking spree with a batchmate.
He reportedly fell asleep at the back portion of the house, which is adjacent to the river.
His lifeless body was later found at the seashore of said place.
The cadaver of the victim was brought to San Antonio Funeral Homes, Barangay Talisay, this city, for autopsy.