Burglars break into CBSUA female dorm

Said dormitory is located inside the compound of the university at San Jose, Pili, Camarines Sur.
The police said the unidentified suspects removed the jalousie window panes and reached the lock of the doors.
One of the victims told the investigators that she saw at least two suspects, both female, inside the dormitory.
One of them was armed with a kitchen knife.
The suspects, the victim said, scampered upon knowing that she was awake.
Recovered from the scene was a green half-face helmet, believed to be owned by one of the suspects.
Meantime, the security guard of said university reported that their CCTVs have long been out of order, and thus could not be used in the investigation.