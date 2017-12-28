Bicol sugar workers optimistic for 2018

“I really wanted to look deeper into this sector especially since there is still no mill sector representative appointed yet. It will be the priority for next year,” DOLE Bicol regional director Exequiel R. Sarcauga added.
Aside from specifying the importance of appointing a Mill Sector Representative, DOLE Bicol RD Sarcauga also looked at the Cash Bonus Fund (CBF) releases and distribution to sugar planters and workers for crop year 2016-2017.
“We want to ensure that the sugar workers really received their bonuses for this year,” Sarcauga added.
RD Sarcauga also ordered that plans 2018 Plans for 2018 must be crafted so that the welfare of sugar workers will be secured.
Six major activities for 2018 were identified by the body, including the conduct of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), orientation for sugar workers and sacadas, Orientation on latest Labor Issuances, Medical and Dental Mission, Project Angel tree, SRA activities and assessment of big planters regarding their compliance to labor laws.
“These activities for 2018 are geared towards improving not only the benefits but also the safety and health of sugar workers,” Sarcauga explained.
With the projected activities for 2018, DOLE Bicol is also aiming to foster voluntary compliance among the sugar planters.
The DTC is concentrated in the province of Camarines Sur and is being handled by DOLE Camarines Sur headed by Ms. Ana Christine Soriano. (by Raymond P. Escalante)