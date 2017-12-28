Bicol Standard at 25 years hits 21 million views

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Bicol Standard, the region’s most read and fastest-growing news source, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a bang.
This December, it reached over 21,000,000 views on its website—an unprecedented figure in the history of the Bicol region.
It furthermore fortifies its partnerships with national standout philstar.com and radio station 91.9 BBS DWLV FM.
To date, Bicol Standard has a long list of prominent national and local advertisers, including SM City Naga, Isuzu, BDO, Caltex, Petron, Samsung, Dunkin’ Donuts, Coca-Cola, Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines, San Miguel Corporation, M. Lhuillier, PNB, Department of Agriculture, Land Transportation Office, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Crown Hotel, RJ’s Buffet at Villa Caceres Hotel, MySpa, Rise Coffee, Rampage Travel and Tours, among many others.
Bicol Standard has also been cited as source in major news outlets such as ABS-CBN, Rappler, Bombo Radyo, Interaksyon, and GMA.
With this milestone and other achievements, Bicol Standard continues its commitment to bringing the Bicolano audience information that is pirming enot, pirming bago (always first, always fresh).