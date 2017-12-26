Bicol farmers to get more aid from DA

Sec. Pinol
The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) through its president Jovy Bernabe earlier said P127-M was prepared for release to the regions.
The PCIC will update its damage assessments following the onslaught of a second typhoon, Vinta, which mainly affected regions in the Southern Philippines.
Asst. Secretary Andrew Villacorta, who is also the Field Operations head, reported that buffer seeds from other regional offices of the Agriculture Department are now being shipped to the typhoon affected areas.
Meanwhile, the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) through its Executive Director Jocelyn Badiola, has been directed to validate the number of families of accredited farmers and fisherfolk affected by the typhoons so they could be granted the SURE loaning program.
The SURE Program which stands for Survival and Recovery, grants a P25,000 loan package to farming and fisherfolk families affected by calamities.
Of the amount, P5,000 is given as a grant while the remaining P20,000 is a no-collateral, no-interest loan payable in 3 years and designed to assist typhoon victims in the fisheries and agriculture sector to recover.
Local Government Units of typhoon-affected areas are required to submit a municipal resolution declaring a state of calamity in their areas which along with the NDRRMC data will be used as the basis for the granting of the SURE loans.
Undersecretary Francisco Villano, who is also Chief of Staff of the DA Secretary, has been directed to ensure the delivery of assistance and services to the typhoon affected areas.