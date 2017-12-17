Bicol contractors slam Concepcion Gang extortion

This criminal syndicate has been the subject of manhunt operations by the members of the police due to numerous illegal activities, the latest of which involving projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways.
Reports reaching the media say that this syndicate has been very active in the last few months due to the simultaneous implementation of government’s infrastructure projects by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the 3rd District of Albay.
The same source said that the extortion activities have already spilled over in the Rinconada towns in Camarines Sur, which is adjacent to their principal area of operations.
The informants, who requested not to be mentioned in the news due to possible repercussions by the syndicate, confirmed that the same gang is based in the town of Libon, Albay.
“In Libon, these criminals have been able to control several barangays. Some of them are perceived be untouchables,” the informant said.
Meanwhile, an employee of the DPWH Engineering district in Albay also confirmed this report.
“No one wants to report this matter to the authorities. Especially the contractors, who have been complaining to the office because if they do not give the required amount, they were warned that they will be harmed,” the informant added.
“The trouble is that the contractors are forced to give three kind of taxes already. The first one is to the New People’s Army, who are also active in the area. Second, to the Concepcion Gang, and finally to the government” he said
“If this matter continues to happen, it is certain that the project will suffer,” he emphasized.