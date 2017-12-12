Army’s 9th ID in Bicol gets new chief

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

LEGAZPI CITY -- Brig. Gen Danilo Chad Isleta is the newly installed commanding general of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division (ID) in Camp Elias Angeles, Barangay San Jose in Pili town in Camarines Sur.

Isleta took over the command on Friday in a turn-over ceremony at the Army headquarters in Pili town, said Army Capt. Joash Pramis, 9th ID spokesperson.

Pramis said Isleta replaced Army Maj. Gen Monolito Orense who has reached the mandatory retirement age.

The 9th Infantry Division oversees three Army brigades operating in the six provinces of Bicol.

Before his new designation, he was assistant division commander of the 9ID.

A 1985 graduate of the Philippine Military Academy, Isleta is also the former commander of the 10th Field Artillery Battalion, assistant chief of staff for Civil-Military Operations, chief of Army’s Strategic and Special Studies Office and senior military aid to the Secretary of National Defense. (PNA)

