APEC isolates flood-prone areas

LEGAZPI CITY 12/29/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Albay Power and Energy Corp. (APEC) has isolated several flood-prone areas in District 2 to avoid untoward incidents related to electric power.

This is according to an advisory released earlier this afternoon.

Included in the isolated areas are:

- Puting Daga, Cabangan, Legazpi City

- Talisay St., Legazpi City

- Brgy. 17, Rizal St., Legazpi City

- Bogtong Elementary School area

- Pag-asa, Rawis, Legazpi City

- EMs Barrio (back of Simeon Ola)

- Sevel Village, Ddaraga, Albay

Distrcts 1 and 3 may also implement isolation if necessary.

Everyone is advised not to touch cut-off electrical wires and cables, and avoid flooded areas with sagging wires, APEC said.
