APEC isolates flood-prone areas

This is according to an advisory released earlier this afternoon.
Included in the isolated areas are:
- Puting Daga, Cabangan, Legazpi City
- Talisay St., Legazpi City
- Brgy. 17, Rizal St., Legazpi City
- Bogtong Elementary School area
- Pag-asa, Rawis, Legazpi City
- EMs Barrio (back of Simeon Ola)
- Sevel Village, Ddaraga, Albay
Distrcts 1 and 3 may also implement isolation if necessary.
Everyone is advised not to touch cut-off electrical wires and cables, and avoid flooded areas with sagging wires, APEC said.