Albay vice mayor, 7 others nabbed in illegal cockfight

Antonio Yuchongco, the vice mayor of said town, was arrested along with seven others, who have not yet been identified.
“No cockfighting shall be held on December 30 (Rizal Day), June 12 (Philippine Independence Day), November 30 (National Heroes Day), Holy Thursday, Good Friday, election or referendum day and during registration days for such election or referendum,” Presidential Decree (PD) 449 as amended by PD 1602 reads.
The nine suspects were arrested on two grounds: (1) the cockfighting activity was held on November 30 and (2) the same date is a registration day for the forthcoming barangay and SK elections.
Albay Provincial Police Office Spokesperson PCI Arthur Gomez said that while the cockfighting activity was held in a licensed arena, the two grounds were the basis for the arrest.
Confiscated from the suspects were fighting cocks, cockfighting paraphernalia, and bet money.
