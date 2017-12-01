Albay STL operator may lose franchise

MANILA (Bicol Standard)—“Authorized Agent Corporations who continue to fail to remit their required Presumptive Monthly Retail Receipts or PMRR will face appropriate sanction such as cancellation of their authorization to play STL."
This is the statement issued by Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan to the BICOL STANDARD in response to the complaints of Albay political leaders on the alleged non-remittance of the correct share of local government units in the daily operation of Small Town Lottery (STL).
Balutan issued the statement following the killing of Alex Herman Alemania, chairman of Lucky V Prime Enterprises, an Authorized Agent Corporation (AAC) playing STL in Albay.
Balutan added that if the AACs will continue to fail in the remittance of the Presumptive Monthly Retail Receipts, PCSO will have no other recourse but to hold another bidding to find another licensee.
“To avoid this scenario, AACs have to comply with the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) to continue to operate the STL,” he clarified.
“The PCSO will not tolerate any internal dispute among its AACs as this would greatly affect STL revenues. They are supposed to help us increase our revenues which will be used for PCSO’s charitable services and programs,” he further emphasized.
Depending on the result of the investigation and if proven that the killing was due to internal dispute, Balutan said Lucky V Prime may lose its authorization to play STL.
“PCSO will not hesitate to revoke their contract if the dispute is not settled immediately,” he said.