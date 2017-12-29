Albay ex mayor, former DA 5 OIC charged by Ombudsman

This case stemmed from the alleged anomalous purchase of fertilizers in 2004.
According to the Ombudsman, the accorder unwarranted benefit to Feshan Philippines for the purchase of 2,000 liters of Bio-Nature Liquid Organic Fertilizer in 2004 without the required public bidding.
There were two tranches of payments made to Feshan: the first was dated April 26, 2004 worth P1.93 million and another on August 13, 2004 amounting to P1.039 million.
Included in the list of indicted persons was Norberto Resontoc, former Municipal Agriculturist of Malinao, Albay, who was also included as one of the respondents in the malversation chage against Kare.
The Ombudsman has recommended the amount of P140,000 bail each for Sales, Cea-Capus and Capus, and the amount of P180,000 was recommended for Kare and P40,000 for Resontoc.