Sunday, December 17, 2017

Home » , » 4 Labo studes bound for South Korea

4 Labo studes bound for South Korea



NAGA CITY— Four students, namely Fatima Manlangit and Mark Christian Aceron from Labo Science and Technology High School, and Reyster Reyes and Jennilyn Arsepe from Aniceta de Lara Pimentel High School, will be accompanied by their teachers to South Korea to observe the learning process.

This is in connection with their observation trip to the said country after a group of students from Chadwick International School in South Korea also visited this town last year.

Town Mayor Joseph Ascutia said that this will give the youth of this town the opportunity to learn more about the educational system in this highly-developed country.

Meanwhile, Liza Y. Villaflores, OIC of Anecita de Lara Pimentel High School, expresses her thanks for the support extended by Mayor Ascutia, who promised to shoulder the expenses that will be incurred during the same trip.

Share:

Featured Post

Celebrating creation: Guibo Mi Yan pop-up art fair in Naga City

Guibo Mi Yan pop-up art fair in Naga City by Melissa Villa-Real Basmayor The declaration of the name of the pop-up art fair Guibo Mi...

 