4 Labo studes bound for South Korea

This is in connection with their observation trip to the said country after a group of students from Chadwick International School in South Korea also visited this town last year.
Town Mayor Joseph Ascutia said that this will give the youth of this town the opportunity to learn more about the educational system in this highly-developed country.
Meanwhile, Liza Y. Villaflores, OIC of Anecita de Lara Pimentel High School, expresses her thanks for the support extended by Mayor Ascutia, who promised to shoulder the expenses that will be incurred during the same trip.