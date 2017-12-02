Saturday, December 23, 2017

2 pimps, American national fall in entrapment in Albay


TIWI, Albay 12/23/17 (Bicol Standard) -- A 92-year-old American national and two alleged pimps here are facing a complaint for violation of Republic Act 10364 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

In the entrapment operation conducted by the Tiwi Municipal Police Station at around 9 p.m. Friday, the authorities rescued a minor and arrested the two alleged suspects.

The authorities discovered that the suspects have been bringing the American national, who is staying at 27-7 Resort here, minors for a price of P1,000 each.

The Tiwi police found out about the scheme after the owner of the resort reported the same.

Police Chief Inspector Arthur Gomez, Spokesperson of the Albay Police, led the ocular inspection of the room of the American national.

The police are now studying the cases that could be filed against the personalities involved.

