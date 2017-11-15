Tinambac aide runs away with Php3.4M bonus budget

TINAMBAC, Camarines Sur 11/15/17 (Bicol Standard) – At least 115 regular employees and 11 elected municipal officials of this town will be affected after cash amounting to Php3,426,340.55 was carted away allegedly by an employee of the local government unit.
|Melchor C. Abrazado
Photo by Joe Caguimbal/BICOLSTANDARD.COM
The suspect was identified as Melchor Abrazado y Contrata, of legal age, married, and a resident of Barangay Sogod, this town.
The police narrated that at 10 a.m. Tuesday, OIC Municipal Treasurer Ma. Teresa Hermogenio-Betito together with Dedina Ariola Ortiz and Felipe Madrona Jr. y Poliquit went to the Land Bank Naga City Branch, at General Luna, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Naga City, to withdraw cash to be used for the Christmas bonus of the employees.
Betito claimed that after the teller handed her the money, she put the cash in a bag, which she handed to Abrazado.
He (Abrazado) was retained because of his unblemished record, according to Tuy.
Meanwhile, Betito said that she was complacent and trusted the suspect, because he had been accompanying her in several withdrawals.
The suspect told their group that he will go outside to call their driver.
He failed to return immediately, however, and after an hour of waiting, Betito tried to call him via cellphone.
The contact number was already unattended, she said.
Mayor Ruel B. Tuy called for a press conference this morning to announce that investigation is underway.
He clarified that Abrazado has been serving as Administrative Aide III under the Office of the Mayor for the past 18 years.
A task force has already been created to trace the whereabouts of the suspect, Tuy declared.