Suspect in selling fake land titles arrested in Naga City

Hazel Abendante-Brazal, a resident of Block 5, Lot 35, Villa Obiedo Subdivision, Barangay Cararayan, was collared by virtue of the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Nona Oliva-Beltran under Criminal Case No. 13012.
Abendante-Brazal was charged under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code (Falsification by Private Individual and Use of Falsified Documents).
The recommended bail for her temporary liberty was P12,000.
Special Investigator Bong Intia of the National Bureau of Investigation said during an interview that apart from Abendante-Brazal, her husband Melquiades Brazal and Marian Abigail Nunez are facing the same criminal charge.
The modus operandi, Intia said, is that the suspects would offer the properties to their close friends and acquaintances.
An informant said several prominent businessmen in Camarines Sur have been duped.
A member of the judiciary whose name was withheld is also included as among the personalities who fell victim to the scam.
The whereabouts of Melquiades Brazal and Nunez remain unknown, although there are unconfirmed reports that they have slipped out of the country.