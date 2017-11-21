Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Home » , , » Suspect in selling fake land titles arrested in Naga City

Suspect in selling fake land titles arrested in Naga City


NAGA CITY 11/21/17 (Bicol Standard)—One of the suspects said to be involved in selling parcels of land using fake titles was arrested in San Rafael, Cararayan here recently.

Hazel Abendante-Brazal, a resident of Block 5, Lot 35, Villa Obiedo Subdivision, Barangay Cararayan, was collared by virtue of the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Nona Oliva-Beltran under Criminal Case No. 13012.

Abendante-Brazal was charged under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code (Falsification by Private Individual and Use of Falsified Documents).

The recommended bail for her temporary liberty was P12,000.

Special Investigator Bong Intia of the National Bureau of Investigation said during an interview that apart from Abendante-Brazal, her husband Melquiades Brazal and Marian Abigail Nunez are facing the same criminal charge.

The modus operandi, Intia said, is that the suspects would offer the properties to their close friends and acquaintances.

An informant said several prominent businessmen in Camarines Sur have been duped.

A member of the judiciary whose name was withheld is also included as among the personalities who fell victim to the scam.



The whereabouts of Melquiades Brazal and Nunez remain unknown, although there are unconfirmed reports that they have slipped out of the country.

Share:

Featured Post

Tinambac aide runs away with Php3.4M bonus budget

TINAMBAC, Camarines Sur 11/15/17 (Bicol Standard) – At least 115 regular employees and 11 elected municipal officials of this town will be ...

 