STL triggers shooting in Cam Sur

MAGARAO, Camarines Sur 11/19/17 (Bicol Standard) -- A heated argument concerning Small Time Lottery (STL) led to a man being shot dead at Zone 5, Barangay San Francisco here Saturday afternoon.
The suspect Joel Bernas y Coballes claimed he won said game, but the victim Alberto Coballes y Leonardo did not give him the amount that he won, the police said.
As a result of the confrontation, the victim was shot by the suspect using a firearm of unknown caliber.
The suspect fled immediately towards and unknown direction following the shooting. Meanwhile the victim was rushed to the Bicol Medical Center but was declared Dead on Arrival.
Recovered at the place of the incident were one small spherical pellet and one ballpen.
An autopsy has been requested to determine the victim's cause of death.
The Magarao police have launched a hot pursuit operation to arrest the suspect.