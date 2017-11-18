Soldier shot dead, robbed of Christmas bonus in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY 11/18/17 (Bicol Standard) — A regular member of the Philippine Army identified as Private First Class George Rey Murillo was shot in the head, robbed of his Christmas bonus and his service firearm at 6 a.m. today at the marketplace at Barangay Anislag, Daraga, Albay.
Murillo, 27 years old, was killed instantaneously by three unidentified armed men suspected to be members of the New People’s Army Special Partisan Unit.
He was alone doing market chores when he was shot by the assailants, the reports said.
PFC Murillo was a resident of Cumadcad, Castilla, Sorsogon.
Chief Inspector Arthur Gomez, spokesman of the Albay police, said he suffered several gunshot wounds, the most fatal among which was the bullet that hit his head.