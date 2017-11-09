‘Salome’ wrecks 13 boats in Tabaco City

|Photo by Kev Andres
TABACO CITY, Albay 11/9/2017 (Bicol Standard) – At least thirteen boats were reportedly destroyed at Barangay San Roque, this city, due to the rough seas brought about by Typhoon Salome earlier today.
Among the boats identified were Shepherd, Marjorie, Penafrancia, Salvar, St. Joseph, and
Jayvan, according to San Roque resident Kev Andres.
No one was hurt in the incident.
The amount of damages is yet to be determined.
Albay was among the areas placed under Typhoon Signal No. 1 by DOST-Pagasa.
