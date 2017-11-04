Rebels harass Gubat police station

GUBAT, Sorsogon 11/4/17 (Bicol Standard)--An undetermined number of suspected New People's Army (NPA) rebels harassed the Gubat Municipal Police Station at around 9:26 p.m. Friday.
The rebels positioned themselves 50 meters from the back portion of the building and opened fire, according the the police.
The personnel of the Gubat police were able to return fire, prompting the NPA to withdraw and flee using a motorcycle to the direction of Barangay Buenavista.
There was no reported casualty on the government side, whereas on the rebel side, it has not be determined.
Just last month, a cop was killed in an NPA attack at the police outpost here.