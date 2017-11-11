PNP-Bicol deploys battalion of cops for ASEAN summit

LEGAZPI CITY -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office in Bicol has deployed a battalion of policemen that would augment security and assistance to the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Metro Manila on Nov. 13 to 15, a ranking police official said Friday.
Sr. Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5), in an interview Friday said deployed were 800 police officers undergoing Basic Internal Security Operation Course (BISOC) detailed in the regional headquarters.
She said the deployed policemen would assist in ensuring a peaceful and orderly summit.
Calubaquib said each member of the team has specialized capabilities and is physically and mentally able to perform the task of safeguarding the participants in the summit.
She noted that PRO5 always sends an augmentation force to the PNP based on the directive of its leadership like during the visit of the Pope and regional religious activities like the Peñafrancia Festival in Naga City and DaragangMagayon Festival in Albay.
For his part, Chief Superintendent Antonio Gardiola, PRO5 director, assured the support of PRO5 to the national headquarters' requirements for the 31st ASEAN security coverage. (PNA)