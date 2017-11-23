PHOTO | Bicolana entrepreneur meets PM Trudeau of Canada

Thursday, November 23, 2017

BICOLANA ENTREPRENEUR MEETS PM TRUDEAU OF CANADA. Bernadette de los Santos of Baao, Camarines Sur is all smiles in a close-up meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister when he visited the Philippines to attend the ASEAN Summit. De los Santos was among a handful of selected and pre-qualified group of women entrepreneurs  who are beneficiaries of the Great Women Project funded by the Canadian government. Noticing her  big smile and T'boli neckpiece, PM Trudeau told her, "Okay, I will give you a kiss!" (Photo from Trudeau's Instagram)
