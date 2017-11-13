NHA housing units up for grabs?

The low-cost housing project, that was initially funded with a total of Php240-million for 1,000 units, began implementation in 2014, but many of the priority beneficiaries are not showing interest.
Engr. Albert A. Perfecto, Department Manager A for Southern Luzon and the Bicol Region, told the BICOL STANDARD that they have started making their inventory of the said project for possible awarding to other interested takers, including teachers and employees of local government units.
He said that since there are more than 1,000 enlisted personnel, both coming from the PNP and AFP, the agency conducted a raffle for those who have shown initial interest in acquiring the units of house and lot.
“If the priority beneficiaries would not utilize the housing units, the award will be cancelled and the same would be offered to other interested government employees,” Perfecto said.
“The amortization rate for a 40-square meter house and lot is only P200 a month, or P240,000, payable within 30 years,” he added.
Meantime, Bicol Standard sources say that there are two reasons why the priority beneficiaries have declined to pursue their plan to acquire house and lots from the same project.
One is because they have been transferred to assignments in other locations, hence it is cumbersome to live in said area.
Others say that the 40-square meter property is too small and inadequate for comfortable living.
There are also some who said that the houses are constructed with poor-quality materials.
The same source said that some of the units are already dilapidated or vandalized, because there are no caretakers to oversee the project.
Perfecto said they are now giving special attention to the project that would certainly benefit low-income families of government employees.