Naga, Ligao get financial aid from Quezon City

|Mayor Patty Alsua and Mayor John Bongat
Photo courtesy of Mayor Bongat
NAGA CITY 11/20/17 (Bicol Standard)--Naga City has received 20.268 million from its sister city, Quezon City, for rehabilitation purposes after the city was battered by Typhoon Nina in December 2016.
This was confirmed by Mayor John Bongat, who announced that QC Mayor Herbert Bautista and Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, together with the City Council (including QC Bicolana Councilor Ivy Lim Lagman) handed over the check in simple ceremonies after today's flag raising rites at the Quezon City Hall.
Ligao City Mayor Patty Patricia Gonzalez Alsua also received the amount of P27 million.
In Bicol, only Naga City and Ligao City received assistance, together with nine other LGUs from other parts of the country, Bongat said.