Naga City misses good governance seal anew; Albay sole Bicol province in list

To become an SGLG recipient, an LGU needs to pass all the three core assessment areas – Good Financial Housekeeping, Social Protection and Disaster Preparedness, and at least one from the essential assessment areas – Business Friendliness and Competitiveness, Peace and Order, or Environmental management.
Meanwhile, among the six provinces in Region V, only Albay managed to secure an award in the Provincial Government category.
Legazpi City seized the City Government award along with the cities of Sorsogon and Masbate.
Furthermore, the municipalities which qualified for the SGLG include: Basud and Paracale in Camarines Norte; Canaman and Siruma in Camarines Sur; Virac in Catanduanes; Placer in Masbate; and Juban in Sorsogon.
Local government units which qualify for the SGLG get Performance Challenge Fund incentives, access to window programs of National Government Agencies, continuing Capacity Development (CapDev), and access to loans.
On the other hand, LGUS which are unable to hurdle the SGLG get continuing CapDev, especially in areas where the LGU is weak; access to loans, if the LGU gets the Seal of Good Financial housekeeping; and access to program windows, as applicable.
In a related development, all provinces in the Bicol region are included in the list of 2017 Good Financial Housekeeping passers, as of October 31, 2017. All cities of Bicol are likewise in the list.
In Albay, the towns of Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Jovellar, Libon, Malilipot, Malinao, Oas, Pio Duran, Polangui, and Rapu-Rapu are passers.
In Camarines Norte, the towns of Basud, Capalonga, Daet, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Jose Panganiban, Labo, Mercedes, Paracale, San Vicente, Santa Elena, Talisay and Vinzons are in the list.
In Camarines Sur, included are Baao, Balatan, Bombon, Buhi, Bula, Cabusao, Calabanga, Camaligan, Canaman, Caramoan, Del Gallego, Gainza, Garchitorena, Goa, Lagonoy, Libmanan, Lupi, Milaor, Minalabac, Nabua, Ocampo, Pamplona, Pasacao, Pili, Ragay, Sagnay, San Fernando, San Jose, Sipocot, Siruma, Tigaon, and Tinambac.
In Catanduanes, the towns of Bagamanoc, Baras, Bato, Caramoran, Gigmoto, Pandan, Panganiban, San Andres, San Miguel, Viga, and Virac are listed.
In Masbate, Aroroy, Baleno, Balud, Cataingan, Cawayan, Claveria, Esperanza, Palanas, Pio V. Corpuz, Placer, San Jacinto, San Pascual, and Uson are among the passers.